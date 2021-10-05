Punjab CM Channi invites top industrialists to invest in state

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on today exhorted private investors to come and invest more aggressively here to fully explore and leverage the existing opportunities in sectors including Agro processing, Pharmaceuticals, Iron & Steel, Health, Education and manufacturing. Pointing out further, the Chief Minister said that Punjab offers the best & most conducive business environment. Uninterrupted quality power supply, no history of labour issues, prompt clearances and best logistical connectivity reflect on the pro-industry climate of our state. I urge you all to be a part of Punjab's progressive momentum.



Our continuous focus is to further streamline the approval processes to facilitate hassle-free industrial development with sole aim to make Punjab an industry-friendly state, the Chief Minister told a galaxy of top industrialists including Chairman Trident Group Rajinder Gupta, Sachit Jain Vice Chairman & MD Vardhman Group, Onkar Singh Pahwa from Avon Cycles, CEO HMEL Prabh Das, Chairman & MD Hero Cycles Pankaj Munjal, Vice Chairman International Tractors A S Mittal, and CEO Swaraj Mahindra Harish Chavan and others whom he hosted over a luncheon this afternoon.

Assuring the industry of every possible support in carrying out their business ventures, the Chief Minister said that the industrial sphere should Centre its energies on developing cottage and, small scale industries and also involve the farming community in the process. "If you are empowered then Punjab would be strengthened", said Channi adding that agro based industry occupies the most vital spot after agriculture and there would be no shortage of skilled manpower as a Skill University is coming up at Sri Chamkaur Sahib.

Flanked by Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari along with top administrative brass, the Chief Minister invited all the Industry bigwigs of the country for the 4th edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit which he announced would be held this year on October 26th and 27th. The showpiece event would articulate Punjab's unique business proposition model by highlighting the conducive investment environment and the robust connectivity and logistics network it offers, the Chief Minister averred during the high-table meeting. He further assured the industry leaders that his government will walk up to the industry and sit with them to make appropriate policies/interventions. To make Punjab regain its pristine glory and rightful place, we need to create gainful employment opportunities through industry for our youth, he pointed out adding that for achieving sustainable growth we need to utilise the technical expertise and knowhow of industrial ventures set up outside Punjab too.