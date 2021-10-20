Punjab CM Channi announces memorial gate for martyr

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced construction of a memorial gate and a stadium in memory of martyr Naik Mandeep Singh who attained martyrdom at Jammu and Kashmir during an anti-insurgency operation.



The Chief Minister, accompanied by Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana KP Singh and Rural Development Minister Mr Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, today paid visit to the ancestral house of the martyr and expressed his condolences with the family. Mr. Channi while paying tributes to the martyr recalled the heroism with which he laid down his life during the operation. He said that the supreme sacrifice made by brave heart will always inspire the coming generations to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Channi said that the unparalleled sacrifice of martyr Naik Mandeep Singh has made all the countrymen feel proud adding that for which the entire country is indebted to martyr and his family. The Chief Minister further said that to perpetuate the great sacrifice of the martyr the Punjab government will construct a memorial gate and a stadium in his memory. He said that this memorial gate and stadium will always remain a source of inspiration to infuse the spirit of nationalism and patriotism amongst the coming generations.

Pointing out further, Channi said that the memorial and stadium will be a humble but befitting tribute to the martyr by the State government. He also assured the family that his government is fully with the family in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister also handed over the cheque of ex-gratia grant to the bereaved family.