Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

Chandigarh: Describing Congress and BJP as twin faces of the same coin, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the confidence motion in state assembly has been necessitated as both the parties have joined hands to topple the democratically elected governments in the state.



"BJP is using anti-defection law as a new tool to form governments in the state through back door in the country and unfortunately, despite being its worst victim, the Congress is supporting it," the Chief Minister said while introducing the Confidence motion in the state assembly.

The Chief Minister said that BJP has toppled the elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others by luring the MLAs. However, he said that they failed in their sinister moves thrice in Delhi and now in Punjab, they trying to purchase the MLAs with money. Bhagwant Mann said that BJP is running with an aim to garner power in the state and in this attempt they are using pennies to purchase the aces of AAP.

Mann said that BJP is using its moneybags to cause an irreparable loss to the democracy. He said that in the past, Congress has done the same and now the saffron party is following its footsteps. Citing an example of connivance amongst Congress and BJP, Mann said that Congress leadership has started 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir but the poll bound states of Gujarat and Himachal have been deliberately excluded to give benefit to the BJP.

The Chief Minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party has set new agenda of public welfare in the politics. He said that due to this the BJP leadership has been forced to shun its divisive agenda and talk about the well being of people. Bhagwant Mann said that it is the AAP effect that the leaders who had divided the people are now seen inaugurating schools, colleges and hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that turncoats are ruling the roost now and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who had tacitly towed the line of BJP during his stint, has now formally joined the party. Training his guns against former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said that for the first time any CM face of a political party has gone missing after defeat in polls. Mann said that as a fact of matter, fear of misdeeds during their regime is haunting the former CM due to which he is on run.

The Chief Minister said that these are the rejected leaders who have been ousted by people for their non performance. He said that these leaders who have been shunted out of the state assembly by the people are now organising 'Imaginative or Mock' assembly sessions to mislead the people and vent out their frustration.