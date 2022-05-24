Punjab CM assures early setting up of cancer hospital

Chandigarh: Acceding to the proposal of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to create an additional advanced facility for the treatment of children inflicted with cancer and persons suffering from leukemia at its upcoming 300-bedded Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in Medicity at Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday assured that he would soon personally take up this issue with Government of India for seeking its approval at the earliest.



An assurance to this effect was given by Bhagwant Mann to the visiting delegation of TMC led by its Director Dr. Rajendra Badwe, which called on the Chief Minister at his official residence this morning.

Highly lauding this unique initiative of TMC, the Chief Minister hoped that with the creation of this additional state-of-the-art facility for the advanced treatment of children suffering from cancer as well as persons inflicted with leukemia in the upcoming ultra-modern cancer tertiary care facility at Mullanpur, first of its kind in northern India would cater to the needs of such patients from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, J&K and Himachal Pradesh.

Apprising the CM about the status of this prestigious project Dr. Badwe said that the much-awaited HBCHRC at Mullanpur is in the advanced stage of completion and likely to be fully operational by August this year. He also informed that the CM that the 120 bedded Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sangrur with ultra-modern cancer care facilities was fully functional and catering to the residents of nearby areas from southern Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.