Punjab CM asks Nadda to resolve issue of goods trains suspension

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote to BJP president J P Nadda expressing concern over the continued suspension of goods trains by the railways and warned of its dangerous consequence on national security and on the armed forces.

He said the situation could become extremely dangerous for the country if the armed forces are deprived of critical supplies, amid increasingly aggressive overtures from both China and Pakistan.

Singh, in an open letter to Nadda, said that despite easing of the blockade by farmers agitating against the farm bills the suspension on goods train continued and he called for collective will and statesmanship to resolve the "festering imbroglio".

Singh warned that the armed forces were likely to be badly affected with the onset of winter, as they could run out of supplies and other requisites once the snowfall blocks the roads to Ladakh and the Valley.

"These are dangers that neither the central government nor any political party, including the BJP, can choose to ignore," he said, adding that "the onus lies on all of us We need to all liaise together, with the common goal of solving the contentious issue, in the interest of the country."

Even Punjab could become more vulnerable to security threats from Pakistan, if the current crisis around farmers is not resolved at the earliest, he warned, noting that ISI-backed terror groups were perpetually looking at exploiting any unrest in the state. The chief minister stressed that this was neither the time nor the occasion to indulge in political confrontation or allegations and counter

allegations.

"What is needed at this critical moment is for all of us to put aside any temptations we may be harbouring to promote our political interests," he said, adding that it is "time for all of us to rise above political considerations and to respond as statesmen to a situation that threatens to spiral irrevocably out of control, if immediate steps are not taken to stem the tide".

Referring to the losses caused in Punjab due to the prolonged blockade, the chief minister said every day of suspension of goods trains meant critical losses to the industry, agriculture and overall economy, in view of critical shortages of power (coal), urea and DAP stocks.