Punjab CM announces schemes for SAS Nagar

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced a series of welfare and development initiatives to boost progress in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar district of the state.

The Chief Minister was in Mohali, also known as SAS Nagar, for the state-level 71st Republic Day function, which witnessed a colourful parade and cultural extravaganza to mark the occasion.

Waste and sewage management being a top priority for his government, the Chief Minister announced an integrated waste management system for disposal of the waste in the region.

Land has been identified and possession already handed over to the Department of Local Government for this purpose, he said.

Amarinder Singh told the gathering that a new sewage treatment plant (STP) would be set up at Kharar town as part of his government's commitment to build a aSwachh' (clean) Punjab.

His government, he said, would continue to work towards ensure sustainable development by creating the necessary infrastructure for a clean and green Punjab.

With skill development another priority agenda of the government, the Chief Minister also announced a new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Tripari village in Kharar block, to be constructed on the land gifted by the gram panchayat.

The Rs 5-crore project will further promote vocational training and create an employable youth force to power the state's progress in the coming years, he said.

A new market committee will also be established in Mohali, to facilitate smooth and hassle-free procurement and marketing of produce for the farmers.

The market committee will help in maintaining the amandis' and providing farmers with pure seeds and other material to help them boost their income, he added.