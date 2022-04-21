Punjab CM announces Rs 1 cr aid for cops dying on line of duty

CHANDIGARH: In a landmark decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to give Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia amount to the family of the Punjab police personnel in case of death in line of duty.



The Chief Minister was virtually addressing officers and personnel of the Punjab police using the Punjab police technology platform here.

Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister A. Venu Prasad, Principal Secretary Home Anurag Verma and Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra were also present in the meeting.

While addressing over 23,000 police personnel

of all ranks, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed all of them

to adopt zero-tolerance against gangsters, drugs, terrorism, illegal mining and corruption.

Notably, police personnel of all ranks joined this meeting from as many as 933 Video Conferencing (VC) locations established by Punjab police at State police headquarter, all district police offices, police stations, training centres, special task force (STF) office, intelligence offices, SAANJH Kendras, various armed battalions and railway police.

This is for the first time in Punjab that the Chief Minister addressed such a mammoth gathering of police personnel.

While assuring all the police officers that there will be no interference in the functioning of the police in the state, CM Bhagwant Mann exhorted the police personnel to perform their duties with absolute professionalism, dedication and integrity.

Pointing out further, the Chief Minister asked the police force to ensure the safety and security of people in the state and take stringent action against lawbreakers judiciously without any pressure. Taking another remarkable decision for the welfare of the Punjab Police, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also announced to enhance the Police Welfare Fund from Rs 10 crores to Rs 15 crores from this financial year.

He motivated the police officers and personnel to put in their best efforts to make the Punjab police as one of the best police forces in the country. He also asked the police force to treat the citizens of the state with utmost sincerity and dignity.

Acknowledging the challenging task performed by the police force with their best of abilities and capabilities, the Chief Minister said it is still subjected to criticism.

It may be recalled that since the Chief Minister had launched an initiative to felicitate police personnel on their birthdays, as many as 5650 birthday greetings have been handed over to them on their birthdays till date as a goodwill gesture.