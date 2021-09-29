Punjab CM allocates portfolios

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his ministers. Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been allotted the Home, Cooperation and Jails portfolios while Deputy CM Om Prakash Soni has been given the Health and Family Welfare department.



Among others, Brahm Mohindra has been entrusted with the Local Government and Parliamentary Affairs. Manpreet Singh Badal is the Finance Minister. Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa gets Rural Development and Panchayats and Animal Husbandry departments. Aruna Chaudhary gets Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management portfolio.

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been given the charge of Water Resources, and Housing and Urban Development departments. Rana Gurjeet Singh has been allotted the Technical Education and Industrial Training Department.

Razia Sultana has been made in charge of Water Supply and Sanitation, Social Security and Women and Child Development. Vijay Inder Singla will look after Public Works and Administrative Reforms. Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been entrusted the responsibility of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Randeep Singh Nabha will look after Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare besides Food Processing. Raj Kumar Verka has been given the charge of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities besides Medical Education and Research.

Sangat Singh Gilzian will be the Minister for Forests, Wild Life and Labour. Pargat Singh will look after School Education, Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services and NRI Affairs.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring will be Transport Minister while Gurkirat Singh Kotli will look after Industries and Commerce, Information Technology and Science and Technology.

The chief minister will hold key departments like vigilance, personnel, power, excise, mining and geology, environment and civil aviation.

Besides, he will also hold investment promotion, hospitality, tourism and cultural affairs, general administration, justice, legal and legislative affairs, information and public relations.