Punjab clamps night curfew, shuts edu institutes

Chandigarh: With Covid cases surging by the day, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced clamping of night curfew, shutting educational institutes and allowing cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent capacity to arrest the spread of the infection.



According to an order issued by the Punjab government, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all cities and towns of Punjab, according to an order issued by the home affairs and justice department on Tuesday. The restrictions in poll-bound Punjab will remain in force till January 15.

All bars, cinemas halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc, shall be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated, the orders further said.

All sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms shall remain closed (except being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national/international sports events as well as for organising national/international sports events). No spectators or visitors are to be allowed.

AC buses will run at 50 per cent of capacity.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government as well as private offices, working spaces, factories, industries, etc.

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions, etc, shall remain closed. However, these institutions are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching.

However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally, the orders added.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the past few days. It has so far recorded 6,06927 Covid cases and 16,653 deaths.

The state saw 1027 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 6.49 per cent.