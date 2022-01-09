Punjab CEO requests pol parties to opt for virtual campaign

Chandigarh: While briefing the media on Saturday, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr. S Karuna Raju said that ECI has announced seven phased Assembly Elections schedule for five states of India. He said that in Punjab elections to 117 Legislative constituencies would be held in the second phase at one go.



As per the schedule, the issue of the notification is on January 21, 2022, and the Last date of making Nominations would be January 28, 2022, while scrutiny of nominations would be done on January 29, 2022. The date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed for January 31, 2022. The date for polling has been fixed on February 14, 2022, whereas, counting will be done on March 10, 2022.

He said that keeping in view of the emerging challenge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, everyone is requested for mandatory adherence of COVID appropriate behavior. He also requested political parties to strictly follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines and encouraged them to opt for virtual campaign. There would be no campaign from 8 pm to 8 am.

He said that as per the ECI directions, there will be no rallies till January 15, 2022, after which ECI will review the COVID-19 situation. He said that there would be zero tolerance for any violation and action under Disaster Management Act will be taken against anyone found violating COVID norms.