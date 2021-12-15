Punjab Cabinet upgrades 229 schools, approves new posts in various depts

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday gave the approval to upgrade 229 schools to different levels viz. 46 Elementary to Middle schools, 100 Middle to High schools, and 83 High to Senior Secondary schools.



A spokesperson of the Punjab government said that the move to upgrade schools is aimed to obviate the students from the hardships of traveling long distances to continue their further studies, which causes them inconvenience and even leads their dropping out of the Schools. Besides, this decision taken in the public interest would also bring administrative efficiency.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 775 posts including Senior Medical Officer, Medical Officers, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, etc. by upgrading 28 health Institutions (PHCs, CHCs, SDHs, etc) and approved invitation of applications for allotment of 25,000 EWS houses to be constructed by various Urban Development Authorities.

After the up-gradation of the health institutions, additional staff would be required, and to meet the staff shortage, therefore 706 new posts of different cadres would be created as per department norms. To provide immediate medical facilities to the injured in tragic incidents, the Cabinet also decided to create 69 new posts of various cadres for Trauma Centres at Pathankot and Jalandhar. Meanwhile, the Cabinet also gave the approval to abolish 50 posts as per department norms upon the up-gradation of these health institutions.

The Cabinet also gave sanction for the creation and filling of 513 new posts to operationalize the newly constructed Central Jail at Sri Goindwal Sahib. This decision would strengthen the jail security besides bringing efficiency in the functioning of Jail administration and easing the problem of overcrowding in the Jails of the state. The Jail Department would create and fill these posts of Uniformed Staff, Ministerial Staff, Medical Staff and Technical and

Teaching Staff by recruitment and on deputation from concerned departments.