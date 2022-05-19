Punjab Cabinet approves incentives for direct sowing of paddy

Chandigarh: In a major step aimed at conserving scarce natural resources like underground water through Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technology, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved Rs. 1500 per acre incentive to the farmers for sowing of paddy through this innovative technology. A sum of Rs.450 crore has been earmarked to provide incentives to the farmers for the promotion of less water consuming and cost-effective DSR technology.



This step would be instrumental to save nearly about 15-20 percent water as compared to the conventional puddling method during the life cycle of crops.

Pertinently, the alarming situation arisen out of fast depleting groundwater mainly due to water-guzzling traditional method of paddy transplantation needs bold measures to check this serious trend instantly. Currently, the water table is falling at rate of 86 cm per year leading to a precarious situation, where no underground water will be available across the state in the coming 15-20 years.

In another decision, the Cabinet today approved enhancement by 40% in rates of Cash in lieu of land and Cash award to Distinguished Services Award Winners, which would lead to greater satisfaction to these awardees and motivate others for selfless service towards nation in future.

Consequently, rates of cash in lieu of land has been enhanced. for Sarvotam Yudh Seva Medal winners from Rs.2 lakh to Rs.2.80 lakh, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal winners from Rs.1 lakh to Rs. 1.40 lakh, Yudh Seva Medal winners from Rs. 50,000/- to Rs.70,000/-, Sena/Nao Sena/Vayu Sena Medal (D) winners from Rs.30,000/- to Rs.42,000/-.

Likewise, the rates of Cash award have also been enhanced for Sarvotam Yudh Seva Medal winners from Rs.25,000/- to Rs.35,000/-, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal winners from Rs. 15,000/- to Rs.21,000/-, Yudh Seva Medal winners from Rs. 10,000/- to Rs.14,000/-, Sena/Nao Sena/Vayu Sena Medal (D) winners from Rs.8,000/- to Rs.11,200/-,

In another significant decision, the Cabinet also gave approval to enhance rates of ex-gratia grant to families of martyr soldiers from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

In move to reform the agriculture sector, reeling under the mismanagement legacy inherited by the previous government, the cabinet also okayed the supersession of the existing nominated Market Committees.

The Cabinet also decided to fill 79 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate through Punjab & Haryana High Court by bringing out the purview of Punjab PCS, Patiala. This decision will help to expedite the process of recruiting new Judicial Officers to ensure speedy dispensation of work at the Subordinate Courts.