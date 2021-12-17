Punjab approves regularisation of 1925 assistant professors

Chandigarh: In a bid to improve the quality of higher education and increase the enthusiasm of the staff for teaching, the Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved to regularize the services of 1925 Assistant Professors appointed against vacant posts in various subjects and non-teaching staff in the government-aided colleges of the state.



A decision to this effect was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here at Punjab Bhawan this evening.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, the Cabinet had approved filling up of 1925 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in the Grant-in-Aid Colleges of the state in a phased manner at a salary of basic pay plus grade pay (Rs.15600+6000=Rs.21600) on contract for three years.

Subsequently, their cases were considered for regularization based on the evaluation of their work by the evaluation committees.

On completion of three years of service of these Assistant Professors, their work and performance have been evaluated by the notified Evaluation Committees and it has been recommended to be regularised.

APPROVES TWO GOVERNMENT DEGREE COLLEGES IN DOABA REGION

To impart quality higher education in Doaba region, the Cabinet also gave approval for setting up two new Government Degree Colleges in Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts.

According to this decision, a new Degree College namely Kanshi Ram Government College would be opened at Adampur (Jalandhar) with effect from next academic session i.e., July 1, 2022, and second Government Degree College would come up at Village Sarhala Ranuwan in Banga (SBS Nagar).