Punjab announces free cooked food for poor COVID patients

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Thursday announced delivery of free cooked food to poor coronavirus patients and a subsistence allowance of Rs 3,000 to all registered construction workers amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.



These decisions were taken during the state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

Beginning Friday, the poor and underprivileged COVID patients living in the state can call up helpline numbers 181 and 112 for delivery of free cooked meals at their doorsteps through the Punjab Police department, a state government release

said. Announcing the initiative, Singh said "we will not let anyone sleep hungry in Punjab".

The department is tying up with such kitchens and delivery agents for this purpose, state police chief Dinkar Gupta said.

In another decision, the chief minister announced subsistence allowance or cash assistance of Rs 3,000 to all construction workers registered with the Building

and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board.

Singh, who is also the Chairman of the Board, said the subsistence allowance of Rs 3,000 would be paid in two instalments of Rs 1,500 each, the first one to be released immediately and another by June 15.