Punjab: AAP announces first list of 10 candidates

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced its first list of 10 candidates for next year's Punjab Assembly polls, giving tickets to its sitting MLAs from their present constituencies. Senior party leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has been given ticket from Dirba while Aman Arora will be contesting from Sunam, according to the list shared by the party on its Twitter handle. Saravjit Kaur Manuke, who is the deputy leader of opposition, will contest from Jagraon while from Talwandi Sabo, Baljinder Kaur will fight the polls. Jai Kishan Rori has been given ticket from Garshankar, Manjit Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Budhram from Budhlada, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.