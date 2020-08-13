Puducherry reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 305 fresh cases

Puducherry: Six more people including three women died of COVID-19 in Puducherry while 305 fresh cases were reported in the union territory, a top Health department official said on Thursday.

The total number of fatalities rose to 102 with the six deaths reported in the union territory during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The 305 new cases were detected after examination of 1,082 samples, taking the overall tally to 6,680, he added.

Puducherry logged 254 of the fresh cases, followed by Karaikal (42) and Yanam (9).

He said the six people who died were in the age group of 49 and 85 years.

While three of them died at JIPMER, two succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital and one passed away at the Government GH in Yanam.

Mohan Kumar said the total number of active cases stood at 2,750 (including 1,246 in home quarantine) while 3,828 patients have recovered and have been discharged so far.

He said that 153 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

As many as 50,942 samples have been tested so far, of which 43,135 samples were found to be negative and results of the examination of remaining specimens were awaited.

The Health department Director said the positivity rate was 28.19 per cent and fatality rate was 1.53 per cent.

The recovery rate was 57.31 per cent in the Union Territory, he said.