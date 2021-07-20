Puducherry records 78 fresh COVID-19 cases

Puducherry: Puducherry logged 78 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m on Tuesday, raising the overall tally to 1,19,82.



The number of fresh cases rose by 36 today as against new cases registered Monday.

The fresh infections were identified at the end of examination of 6,488 samples during last 24 hours with Puducherry region accounting for 54 new cases followed by Karaikal (17), Yanam (two) and Mahe (five).

The active cases were 988 of whom 173 were in hospitals and remaining 815 in home isolation, Director of the Department of Healh S Mohan Kumar said.

He said three more persons (two from Puducherry and one from Karaikal) succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll to 1,781.

While one of the deceased was a 56 year-old-woman, the other two were men in the age group of 75 and 84 years.

A total of 128 patients recovered and were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 1,17,054.

He said 14,37,329 samples have been tested so far and of them, 12,27,941 samples turned out to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 1.20 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 per cent and 97.69 percent, respectively.

The Director said 37,697 health care workers and 22,950 frontline workers have been inoculated so far.

He said 4,56,421 people belonging to the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co-morbidities have been vaccinated.

In all, 6,46,111 people have been vaccinated in the Union Territory.