Puducherry plans to adopt anti-CAA resolution: CM

New Delhi: The Congress government in Puducherry is planning to adopt a resolution in the next Assembly session seeking scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act as the one adopted by Kerala, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Thursday.

"Soon I will hold discussions with the representatives of all political parties and take further action on my plans to adopt an anti-CAA resolution as the Assembly is scheduled to meet by this month end," Narayanasamy said over phone.

On a BJP MP's letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman seeking action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his anti-CAA statements, Narayanasamy said "even in the Kerala Assembly, a breach of privilege motion against the BJP MP concerned can be moved for disrespecting the House and its sovereignty". He said the Kerala Assembly had jurisdiction to adopt the resolution on the new legislation.

The 140-member Kerala Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution seeking scrapping of the CAA as it was "illegal and unconstitutional".

However, the lone BJP MLA in the House opposed it by saying that the Act was being "misinterpreted" and lies were being spread by the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front for "narrow political gains".

"Like Parliament's decisions are not questionable, what is happening inside the Assembly also can't be challenged. Who can question their privileges?" Narayanasamy said.