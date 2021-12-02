Puducherry logs 33 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally edges close to 1,29,000

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry added 33 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,998, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.



No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Thursday and the toll remained at 1,873.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,389 samples and were spread over Puducherry (21), Mahe (8) and Karaikal (4), Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

Yanam. an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any new infections.

The number of active cases stood at 299 which included 59 in hospitals and the remaining 240 in home isolation.

The Director said that while 23 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries climbed to 1,26,826.

He said the test positivity rate was 1.38 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.32 per cent respectively.

The department of Health has so far tested 19.88 lakh samples and found 16.86 lakh of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the department has administered so far 12,41,456 doses which comprised 7,64,324 first dose and remaining 4,77,132 were second doses.