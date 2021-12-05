Puducherry logs 29 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 29 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally to 1,29,085, while the toll remained at 1,875 with no deaths being reported.

Puducherry recorded the maximum number of cases (15), followed by Mahe (11) and Karaikal (3), Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 43 persons getting discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number to 1,26,930.

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh case of infection.

No deaths were reported from Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained at 1875.

Sriramulu said the active cases stood at 280, comprising 52 patients in hospitals and the remaining 228 in home isolation.

So far, 19.95 lakh samples have been tested, he said.

Sriramulu said the Test Positivity Rate was 1.52 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.33 per cent respectively.

The Director said 12,63,532 doses have been administered so far, with 7,74,454 people receiving the first jab and the remaining 4,89,078, the second.