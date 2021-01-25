Puducherry logs 18 new COVID cases, overall tally rises to 38,878

Puducherry: Puducherry added 18 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally to 38,878 while no fresh fatality was reported from the union territory during the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Monday.



No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The 18 new cases were spread over Puducherry (15), Mahe (two) and Yanam (one) while the Karaikal region did not report any fresh infection, he said.

The 18 cases were identified at the end of the examination of2,433 samples.

As many as 26 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 280 while 37,953 patients recovered and were discharged so far, Mohan Kumar said.

With no fresh fatality being reported, the toll remained at 645, he added.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.62 per cent respectively.

Of the 5.60 lakh samples tested so far, 5.16 lakh samples were found to be negative.