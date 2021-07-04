Puducherry logs 172 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,17,959

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry reported 172 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,17,959, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Sunday.



A 60-year old male patient succumbed to the infection at Puducherry government hospital, taking the toll to 1,761, Director of Health S Mohan Kumar said.

The 172 new cases were spread over Puducherry (137), Karaikal(23), Yanam (5) and Mahe (7), he said.

The number of active cases stood at 2,006 (305 in hospitals and the remaining 1,701 in home isolation).

As many as 272 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours alone, he said, adding the cumulative recoveries stood at 1,14,192.

Mohan Kumar said 13,40,668 samples have been examined so far and 11,51,363 of them turned out to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 2.55 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 per cent and 96.81 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said that 37,382 healthcare workers and 22,917 frontline workers have been inoculated so far.

He said that 3.92 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far.

Further, he said in all 5,25,179 people including those who received second dose of vaccination have been covered in the Union Territory.