Puducherry adds 63 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,23,457

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry added 63 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,23,457, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.



The 63 fresh infections were identified at the end of the examination of 3,565 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

He said the new cases were spread over Puducherry (52), Mahe (6) and Karaikal while Yanam did not report any infections.

The number of active cases stood at 667 with 155 in hospitals and 512 patients in home isolation.

As many as 88 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday as the total recoveries climbed to 1,20,978.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions and the death toll remained at 1,812.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.77 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.47 per cent and 97.99 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said so far 38,117 healthcare workers and 23,002 frontline workers have been vaccinated against the virus.

The Department has inoculated 5.65 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities.

In all, the department has so far vaccinated 8.06 lakh people in the union territory including those who received the second dose, he said.