Puducherry adds 63 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises

Puducherry: Puducherry reported 63 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,21,665, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.

The 63 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,677 samples and were spread over Puducherry (44), Mahe (10), Karaikal (8) and Yanam (1), Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said.

No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24 hours and the toll remained at 1,800, he said.

No deaths were recorded for the second straight day after zero fatalities on Sunday.

The number of active cases stood at 834 with 182 in hospitals and 652 patients in home isolation.

As many as 78 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries stood at 1,19,031, he said.

The Department has so far tested 15.57 lakh samples in the union territory and found 13.23 lakh samples of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.71 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 per cent and 97.84 per cent respectively, the Health department Director said.

Sriramulu said that 37,939 healthcare workers and 22,986 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

He said so far 5.27 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far.

In all, 7.38 lakh people in the union territory have been inoculated against the pandemic including those who have received the second dose, he said.



