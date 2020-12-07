Puducherry adds 26 new coronavirus cases, one death takes toll to 615

Puducherry: Puducherry added 26 new COVID-19 cases while one related fatality pushed the toll in the union territory to 615, a top Health department official said on Monday.

The 26 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,651 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday, raising the overall tally to 37,270, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

A 70-year old man succumbed to the infection at the government hospital here pushing the toll to 615, he added.

He said of the 26 new cases, Mahe logged 14, followed by Puducherry with nine and Yanam(3).

Karaikal did not report any fresh case of infection.

He said as many as 25 patients recovered and were discharged during the 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 per cent and 97.30 per cent respectively.

Of the total 4.21 lakh samples tested so far, 3.79 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

Of the total 37,270 COVID-19 cases so far, 392 were active while 36,263 patients were treated and discharged so far, Mohan Kumar said.