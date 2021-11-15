Puducherry adds 18 new COVID-19 cases; one death takes toll to 1,866

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry logged 18 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,462, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.



The 18 cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,109 samples and were spread over Puducherry (12), Mahe (3), Karaikal (2) and Yanam (1), Director of the Health department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

He said the number of active cases stood at 305 with 95 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 210 were in home isolation.

The Health department Director said one more person from Puducherry succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday pushing the toll to 1,866.

Sriramulu said the department has so far tested 19.55 lakh samples and found 16.51 lakh out of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate today was 1.62 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.31 per cent respectively.

Nine patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,26,291, he added.

The Health Department has so far administered 11,56,130 doses which comprised 7,32,625 first doses and the remaining 4,23,505 were second doses.