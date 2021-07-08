Puducherry adds 155 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,18,571

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry recorded 155 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,18,571, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Thursday.



The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 6,456 samples and were spread over Puducherry (123), Karaikal (22), Yanam (4) and Mahe (6), Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

Two more persons including a woman succumbed to infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday taking the toll to 1,767, he said.

One of the deceased was a woman aged 68 years and hailed from Puducherry while the other patient was a 48-year old man who had no comorbidity.

He said the number of active cases stood at 1,762 (238 in hospitals and remaining 1,524 in home isolation).

The Health department Director said 144 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries went up to 1,15,042.

He said the test positivity rate was 2.40 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 per cent and 97.02 per cent respectively.

Mohan Kumar said 37,478 healthcare workers and 22,922 frontline workers have been inoculated so far. As many as 4.06 lakh people belonging to the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far.

The total number of people covered under vaccination including those who received the second dose was 5,56,603, he said.