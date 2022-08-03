Public grievance redressal time reduced from 45 to 30 days: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The government has undertaken comprehensive reforms for timely grievance redressal, including reduction in timelines from 45 to 30 days, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.



The grievances of urgent nature shall be redressed on priority basis, he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Feedback call centre to seek citizen satisfaction has been operationalised, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

"Reduced timelines for resolution of grievances received on CPGRAMS from 45 days to 30 days," he said mentioning the reforms.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System or CPGRAMS - a portal -- allows citizens to register complaints.

As many as 6,43,099 public grievances were raised during January and June this year on CPGRAMS. Of these, 5,48,303 were disposed of and 94,796 were pending, the minister said.

The Department of Financial Service (Banking division) received a highest 96,741 public grievances during the period, of which 88,738 were disposed of.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) got 67,972 (65,176 were redressed) and 35,370 (24,984 were disposed of) grievances respectively in the first six months of this year, according to the minister's reply.



