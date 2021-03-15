PSPCL launches pilot project for resolving consumer grievances

Amritsar: In line with the directives of A Venu Prasad, CMD PSPCL and motivation of director distribution Er. Daljit Inderpal Singh Grewal, Er. Pradeep Kumar Saini, Er-In-Chief/DS, border Zone Amritsar, launched the project of resolving consumer grievances in paperless, faceless and contactless manner at Seva Kendra Batala. This will ensure far better services to the electricity consumers. This project has been started from Batala city as a pilot project which will be gradually implemented in the entire Border zone and later in the whole of Punjab.

Now power consumers of Batala city can lodge complaints related to electricity bill in any way, such as dropping their mobile number in the complaint box, making missed calls to 9646120579, 9646120579 on WhatsApp and Hello. Hi "send, ae-ds-east-batala@pspcl.in e-mail, scan the QR code and register on 1912 without visiting any office from the comfort of their homes. In case of any urgency to go to the office, the employee sitting in the service centre will allocate the available timeslot to consumer in advance. The entire system was inspected by Er. Pradeep Kumar Saini Engineer-in-Chief and instructions were issued to the staff/officers present to co-ordinate and co-operate for the success of the project.

The project in-charge Er. Parupkar Singh Addl. SE/Protection apprised all about various aspects of this unique initiative and on this occasion Er. Ramesh Sarangal Deputy Chief Engineer/DS, PSPCL, circle Gurdaspur, Er. Jagjot Singh Bajwa Addl. SE/DS, city divn Batala, Er. Mohtam Singh Addl. SE/DS, suburban divn. BatalaEr. Harjit Singh, Er. Jagdish Singh, Er. Tirath Raj, Er. Davinder Singh, Er. Sukhjinder Singh, Harish Kumar Revenue Accountant and other staff were present.

Er. Ramesh Sarangal Dy. Chief Engineer/DS, circle Gurdaspur appealed to all the valuable consumers to avail this facility to the maximum by registering any complaint related to electricity or electricity bills in any of the above manner from home.