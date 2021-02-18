PSPCL has fetched around Rs 15,950 cr revenue from 114L digital transactions: Prasad

Patiala: PSPCL CMD A Venu Prasad disclosed that consumers of Punjab are now adopting digital modes for the payments of their electricity bills, resulting Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has fetched around Rs 15,950 crores revenue from 114 lakh digital transactions from April 2020 to January 2021.

CMD said that digital payment system has assisted for reduction of rush at PSPCL cash counters and has also saved precious time and energy of the consumers. This reveals of confidence of the consumers for effective implementation and success story of digital payment system of the corporation. Such an attainment becomes more significant and it's a matter of pride for the entire state of Punjab, when Punjab is normally considered as an agrarian economy.

He also shared about the improved, cost effective, convenient to use and smooth digital bill payment platforms like SBI BHIM, PNB, HDFC Payzapp, Paytm, PhonePe, Just Dial, Google Pay, Amazon, Umang etc. CMD said that PSPCL has contributed the facility of all digital modes like Net Banking, Credit cards, Debit cards, Rupay Card, UPI, Mobile Wallets, RTGS/NEFT, POS Machines for the facilitation of power consumers of Punjab by providing round the clock seamless services.