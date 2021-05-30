'PSPCL geared up to provide 8 hr power supply for paddy season'

Patiala: PSPCL CMD A Venu Prasad said that PSPCL is committed to ensure 8 hours of quality power supply to agricultural tubewell connections daily in the upcoming paddy season and has made all the arrangements to fulfil the commitment.



CMD said that there is as such no shortage of material which may impede the availability of power and its distribution among various categories of consumers.

Distribution transformers, poles &conductor (ACSR) etc. are available in sufficient quantities in stock to meet

with the requirement in the summers and upcoming paddy season.

He also said that the material management wing of the PSPCL has already planned in this regard and is on job to meet with any sudden increase in demand for crucial equipment and material in the ensuing paddy season and as such additional quantities of cables, PVC and transformers have been ordered to be purchased so as to ensure that sufficient and optimum stock of these materials is available in the stores.

He further added that because of the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown, labour migration and diversion of industrial oxygen etc., many prominent industrial houses in the Punjab State and outside have either temporarily shut down their operations or scaled down their production capacities impacting adversely the timely availability of certain items of inventory.

He said that appropriate measures are being undertaken by PSPCL to prepone the supplies and purchase orders for additional supplies have already been placed so as to ensure that release of connections and distributions of power remain unimpeded.