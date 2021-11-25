Provide benefits of services to people in stipulated time: Khattar

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Right to Service Act has been enacted by the State Government with the objective of providing benefits of Government Services and Welfare Schemes in a time bound manner. With the spirit of service to the public as 'Paramo Dharma', all the departments should ensure to give the benefit of these services within the stipulated time period, so that the real purpose of implementation of these services and schemes is realized.



The Chief Minister was reviewing the progress of action being taken by various departments under the Right to Service Act on Wednesday. He said that in order to make the life of the people simpler, the services and schemes related to various departments have been identified and listed under the Right to Service Act. The Government has notified 546 services related to 31 departments, out of which 297 services are being availed through Antyodaya Saral Portal.

He said that the department which does not give timely benefits of notified Government Services, then the complaint will be reflected through auto mode through AAS (Auto Appeal System). After this, appealing twice to the higher officials of the concerned department, then the complaint will automatically reach the Right to Service Commission and will be settled within a span of 30 days. The commission will have the right to impose a penalty of up to Rs. 20,000 on the concerned officer and employee.

Therefore, at the State level, all the departments should review the implementation of their services from time to time and ensure that the public gets the benefit of these services on time. If there is any problem in any department in this regard, then it should also be resolved immediately. The departments should work in the spirit of Good Governance and the officers and employees should consider the public as members of their families and give them timely benefits of the schemes.

The CM directed the administrative secretaries to include the services of their departments which have not been listed under the Right to Service Act till December 25, the Good Governance Day, so that public can get maximum benefit of these services in a time bound manner. He said that the departments where some services are still offline should expedite the process of bringing them in the online mode. Similarly, under Rule-5 of the Right to Service Act-2014, all departments and commissions should upload forms and other related documents of their concerned services on the website of the department or commission. Apart from this, all the departments should also review their Antyodaya Saral ranking and work towards improving them.

Haryana Right to Service Commission Chief Commissioner TC Gupta presented the progress report of the action being taken by the concerned departments under Right to Service Act on this occasion. He presented the agenda related to nine points in the meeting and requested all the departments to take prompt action on it.