Protests over death of tea garden worker in Darjeeling's Sukna

Darjeeling: Trouble erupted at Sukna in the foothills of the Darjeeling district with the death of a tea garden worker allegedly from a shot from a pellet gun of a forest patrol party. Tea garden workers staged a sit in protest in front of the forest office at Sukna.



The incident occurred on Saturday night. 28 year old Ajit Souria, a worker of Mohurga Gulma tea estate returned home to find one of his cows missing. He had then gone to the Sukna forest to look for his cow. The cows usually graze on the fringe areas of the forest.

According to Souriya's neighbours, he had been shot at by the patrolling party from the forest patrolling van with a pellet gun. Grievously injured Souria had fell down on the spot. When he did not return home, his neighbours and family members launched a search for him. They found him inside the Sukna forest. He died on the way to the hospital.

On Sunday morning tea garden workers staged a gherao at the forest office at Sukna. Police top brass rushed from Siliguri and Kurseong. The protestors stated that they would not end protests till the culprits were brought to book. Protests continued. Ranjan Sarkar, Darjeeling District President, Trinamool Congress along with Rajesh Toppo, Vice President of Cha Bagan Trinamool

Congress Mazdoor Union arrived at the spot. They held meetings with both the forest officials and the agitating garden workers.

"We have spoken to the forest officials and I will also write to the Forest Minister regarding the incident. We have put up the demand that the wife of the deceased should be given a job; the department will take responsibility for education and other related matters of his 5-year-old son and will also bring the persons responsible for his death, to book. We will also provide economic assistance to his wife from the TMC party," assured Sarkar.

The protest was lifted following Sarkar's assurances. When contacted Juju Jasper, DFO, Darjeeling Wildlife Division 1 stated: "We are investigating the matter."