Protests in Harvard and Oxford against police crackdown in Jamia, AMU

New Delhi: Students in several premiere institutions abroad, including Harvard and Oxford, have held demonstrations against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The protests on the campuses abroad were largely led by Indian students studying there.

"We condemn the violence unleashed on students in Jamia and AMU among other Indian institutions. The use of police force is against students exercising their fundamental right to protests in the university spaces and elsewhere," according to a joint statement issued by students, scholars and alumni of University of Oxford.

Students and scholars at Harvard University have also written an open letter to the Indian government saying, "we are deeply shocked and concerned about reports of police brutality aimed at breaking spirit of protesters especially women. It is important to note that these events are in violation of rights to due process, public association and dissent".