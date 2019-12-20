Protests continue in Assam; Rail, road services affected in Bihar

Guwahati/Kolkata/Patna/Shillong: Protests against contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued unabated across Assam on Thursday but there was no report of any violence during the stir which was also the case in West Bengal and Meghalaya.

But, Bihar witnessed vandalism and arsons during the day on account of a state-wide shutdown called by Left parties to protest against new citizenship law and proposed NRC across the nation.

In Assam, opposition Congress observed 'Mass Satyagraha' across the state with their former ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior leaders and other members sitting at different places. The Left Democratic Mancha (LDM), comprising CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RCPI, Janata Dal (S), NCP, LDP, AAP and Asom Sangrami Mancha, also organised sit-in demonstration in Guwahati and other places of the state.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) strongly criticising the Vice Chancellors' appeal to students not to join the stir.

VCs of about 20 government and private universities in Assam, which experienced mass protests against the amended Citizenship Act and mayhem, had earlier made an appeal to students not to endanger their future but help in maintaining peace and harmony in the state.

The Sanmilita Songram Parishad, a platform of 51 groups, too had a sit-in protest in the state capital.

Large-scale disruption of traffic, vandalism and arson across the state was witnessed in Bihar during the dawn-to- dusk shutdown called by the Left parties.

Several small parties like controversial former MP Pappu Yadavs Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahnis Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), the latter a constituent of the opposition Grand Alliance in the state, took active part in the protests.

The grouping largest constituent RJD extended "moral support" to the bandh though its cadre stayed away from enforcing the same, saying they have called a state-wide shutdown on December 21 against the CAA and proposed NRC across the country.

Other constituents of the coalition Congress, RLSP and HAM had on Wednesday pledged support to both the shutdowns though not much active participation was seen from these parties during Thursday bandh.

In Patna,the JAP, a fledgling outfit remained in the spotlight as it took the lead in vandalizing buses and cars, burning tyres on the roads to obstruct movement of vehicles and squatting on railway tracks to prevent trains from running on time. They also came up with some camera-friendly forms of protest.

Some of them- males- donned saris and gyrated lustily to the tunes of ribald Bhojpuri numbers on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu across the Ganges that connects the capital city to north Bihar while many others demonstrated on the streets bare- chested notwithstanding the chilly weather.

The Meghalaya Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union government to implement the Inner Line Permit in the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, to safeguard interests of the state's indigenous people.

The resolution seeks to make necessary amendment to the BEFR for inclusion of Meghalaya in its preamble.

Governor R N Ravi had summoned the special session with the sole intention of adopting the resolution in line with the popular demand of the indigenous residents of the state. During the day,the Gauhati High Court directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services at 5 pm on Thursday.

However, the Assam government said mobile internet services will be resumed in the state from Friday.

"Tomorrow," Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in reply to an SMS asking when the mobile internet services are likely to be restored.He did not specify the time the services will begin Friday.

Mobile and broadband internet services were suspended in Assa, on the evening of December 11, following incidents of violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.

The West Bengal government also gave its nod for resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, a senior state government official said.

"However, we will continue to keep an eye on the situation," he said.

In Assam,a group of around 14 BJP MLAs met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the day urging him to intervene immediately to allay fears and doubts among people regarding the amended citizenship Act.