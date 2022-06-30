Protest rally in Udaipur, markets shut in Jaipur

Udaipur/Jaipur: Thousands of people took out a march in Udaipur and shopkeepers downed shutters in Jaipur on Thursday, protesting over the recent murder of a tailor by men who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.



Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot visited the tailor's family and told reporters outside the house that he wanted to National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file the charge sheet in a fast-track court as soon as possible, so that the culprits are brought to justice.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the beheading.

The tailor had earlier told local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently supporting BJP's Nupur Sharma's provocative remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Curfew remained clamped in seven police station areas of Udaipur on Thursday.

A local court on Thursday sent the two men accused of killing a tailor here to 14-day judicial custody for an identification parade, an official said.

The accused, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who allegedly murdered Kanhaiya Lal in his shop on Tuesday, were brought in a police van with their faces covered and were produced in the court in the evening amid tight security.

The official said that the court sent both the accused to judicial custody.

Public prosecutor Kapil Todawat told reporters that the police, while reserving their right to seek police remand, sought judicial custody for the accused for identification parade and the court ordered to send them to judicial custody till July 13.