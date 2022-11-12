Protest in Jammu for relocation of KP employees from Valley

jammu: An organisation here on Saturday held protest for relocation of displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees from valley in wake of "selective killings."



The protestors also demanded constitution of an apex committee headed by union home minister to formulate and implement the rehabilitation of KPs in the valley with "security, honour and dignity."

Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) said it is high time for government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the entire Kashmiri Hindu community living as "refugees in various parts of the country to valley and rehabilitate them with security, honour and dignity."

Led by YAIKS president, R K Bhat, young men and women from the community raised slogans in support of their demands and

held protest near press club in the city.

The protestors were carrying placards that read-- "We are refugees in our own country", "Struggle for existence continues", "I am a Kashmiri Pandit, I love my Identity" and "KP soul in exile."

"The situation, that is unfolding in Kashmir, it is right time for the central government to announce a comprehensive package for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to valley," Bhat told reporters here.

He said the entire Pandit community should return back to valley along with the employees under the rehabilitation plan.