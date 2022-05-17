Protest enters 6th day

Srinagar: Protests continued for the 6th day in Kashmir over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, even as a top police official assured the protestors a permanent peace will return to the valley soon as security forces will eliminate all terrorists "within one-and-a-half year".

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar also urged the protesters to be patient and not get carried away by political parties.

The Kashmiri Pandit employees, who had returned to the valley under the Prime Minister's Employment package for the migrants, held protests at various places including at migrant colony in Budgam and Anantnag.

Demanding justice for Bhat, they burnt the effigy symbolising the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and raised slogans against Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

At the protest sites, the air resonated with the slogans such as "LG tum ek kaam karo, kursi chhodd aaraam karo (essentially asking the LG to resign)", 'administration down down' and 'we want justice'.

IGP Vijay Kumar, who visited the protestors at two sites, urged Kashmiri Pandits not to leave the valley under fear as it would be a victory for Pakistan and terrorists.

"You don't have to be scared, you should not leave from here. If you go to Jammu or any other place, that is the agenda of Pakistan and terrorists. So we have to work together to defeat the agenda of the enemy," he said.

Kumar said there will be a permanent peace in Kashmir in the near future.

"Police, army and CRPF together will eliminate all of them within one-and-a-half year. A permanent peace will come by eliminating the militants, for that you will have to be patient and not get carried away by political parties," he added. He asked the protestors to vacate the road at Anantnag and hold the sit-in protest inside their colony due to safety concerns.

"I have visited the other camps also, they are protesting there as well but within the colony. Sitting on the road is dangerous as the militants can throw a grenade at them while passing by on a bike or in a cab," he said.