Protest against CAA activist Umar Khalid's arrest

Kolkata: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind staged a demonstration to protest against the arrest of former JNU student leader and anti CAA activist Umar Khalid in the city on Thursday.

"We demand immediate release of Umar Khalid. He was arrested on false charges. That is why we are protesting at Metro Y Channel," said Shadab Masoom, secretary of Jamaat e Islami Hind, West Bengal.

On September 13, Delhi Police arrested Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the Delhi riots of February 2020.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

The Delhi Police have named 15 people as accused in a chargesheet filed over the violence.

Among those named in the charge sheet are former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Isharat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gullisha, Safoora Zargar, Shifa Ur Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohamaad Saleem Khan, Athar Khan and Pinjra Tod founder members Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita.

"BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who gave hate speech and instigated people just before riots, is roaming free and has been given a clean chit," pointed out Masoom. He reiterated that just before the rights Mishra released a video of him surrounded by his supporters, issuing a clear warning to clear Shaheen Bagh in three days, failing which they "will not listen to anyone."