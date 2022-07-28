Protectees list being circulated not official, says Punjab police
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday clarified that the documents allegedly mentioning security categorized protectees being circulated in a section of the media are not official documents and cautioned against attributing the document to the Punjab Police.
Sharing the details, a spokesman of the Punjab Police said that the circulating document is in fact a part of Annexure-5 of the Writ Petition No. 11872 of 2022 filed by O.P. Soni in the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High Court. These attached documents are in no way the official documents of Punjab Police, he said.
Elaborating further, the spokesperson said that a perusal of the alleged list clearly showed that it is a typed document and there are no signatures, initials, official stamps, or official authentication present anywhere in the document. It appears that this list has been typed by the petitioner and attached to the Writ Petition, he said.
The spokesperson added that any person could obtain copies of the Writ Petition from the website of the Punjab & Haryana High Court to verify the facts. The matter is sub-judice in the Hon'ble High Court and the next date of hearing is July 29, 2022, he
added.
