Proposals for greater physical literacy: SC asks Centre, states to respond

New Delhi: While hearing the petition filed by Kanishka Pandey seeking the top court's intervention in 'declaring sports as a fundamental right,' the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and states to respond to interim suggestions made by Amicus Curiae Gopal Sankaranarayanan in the PIL that sought to recognize physical literacy as a fundamental right by amending Article 21 of the Constitution.



However, the bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai listed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

In his submission, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan stated that physical literacy is not just about sports, but it's about knowing your body and staying fit throughout one's life.

The submission of Sankaranarayanan has been challenged by the petitioner by stating that the object of this PIL, as mentioned by the Amicus Curiae, is not just to prepare the player, but to explore different aspects of the sports and to develop physical fitness, mental fitness, character building, combating depression and establishing social harmony.

"The report mentions that "in a purely academic context, the spirit of competition can tend to be weaponized as an end in itself rather than being an outlet for self-improvement," the petitioner stated in an official statement.

The petitioner has submitted that the right to sports should be included as a Fundamental Right and inclusion of "sports as discipline" in schools/colleges and universities throughout the country.

Given the importance of physical activity for mental and physical health, it is critical for education policy and school health promotion interventions in India to address the high level of academic pressure on students, and to ensure that parents, as well as teachers, are included in efforts to promote physical activity as children transition to adolescence,