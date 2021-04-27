Proposal to set up an oxygen plant at NBMCH

Darjeeling: In an emergent meeting at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), it was decided to send a proposal to the concerned authorities for setting up an oxygen plant in the campus.



"The NBMCH authorities expressed the need for setting up an oxygen plant. There is ample space on campus. The matter will be taken up with the District Magistrate," stated Gautam Deb, former, Tourism Minister.

Deb who attended the meeting stated that 96 Covid beds will be added to the existing 110 and will become functional in a day or two. "There is a need to open up a dedicated Covid OPD clinic, otherwise non-Covid and Covid cases are all visiting the general OPD at the NBMCH. This could lead to complications," stated Deb, talking to media persons.

A Covid situation review meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary, North Bengal Development Department was also held in Siliguri attended by the DM, CMOH, drug controller, private hospitals, police and other officials.

"The meeting resolved that bed augmentation both in Government and Private hospitals will be done on a war footing. Health officials, drug controller and police have been asked to keep strict vigil against any attempts of hoarding medicines, oxygen cylinders or other essential commodities. The police will also look into non compliance of wearing masks in public places," stated Dr. Pralay Acharya, CMOH, Darjeeling.

He further stated that as of now there was no shortage of medicine or oxygen in the district.

The Darjeeling district recorded an all time high of 430 cases on Monday including 163 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 7 in the Darjeeling Municipal area; 7 in Sukna; 8 in the Kurseong Municipality area; 13 in Mirik; 4 in Bijanbari; 5 in Sukhiapokhari; 6 in Tukdah; 2 in Kharibari, 109 in Matigara; 72 in Naxalbari and 34 in Phansidewa.