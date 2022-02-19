Promises galore in much-delayed manifesto released by Congress

Chandigarh: Curtain has fallen on the high-voltage campaigning for February 20 Assembly elections in Punjab even as Congress on Friday released its much-delayed manifesto making a plethora of promises to the voters.



The high-pitched campaign saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal address multiple rallies in the State though initial days of campaigning was limited to virtual mode due to the Omicron wave of Covid-19.

The campaigning also saw a lot of allegations and counter-allegations between Congress, AAP, and BJP in particular.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "Bhayya" comment on people from Bihar and UP was used by PM Modi and Kejriwal to attack Congress.

The electioneering also saw 89-year-old former PM Manmohan Singh releasing a video message launching a stinging attack on PM Modi and BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress released its poll manifesto after much delay on the last day of campaigning on Friday.

Sources said that the delay occurred because of infighting in the Congress which seemed divided into three different groups led by Channi, Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, campaign committee head Sunil Jakhar.

The party had constituted its manifesto committee under Bajwa as early as January 11, and he had addressed a joint press conference with Sidhu saying that Sidhu's 13-point Punjab model will be part of the manifesto.

However, after Rahul Gandhi announced Channi's name as CM face of the party for upcoming elections, both Sidhu and Bajwa have confined them to their own constituencies.

In its manifesto, Congress has promised one lakh government jobs, Rs 1,100 per month for women, and free cooking gas cylinders.

The party said it will end mafia raj by creating corporations for liquor sales and sand mining.

The party has also promised that the government agencies will procure oilseed, pulses, and corn from farmers.

The party has also assured free education for all needy students in government schools, colleges, universities and has promised to extend the SC scholarships to backward classes and general category students as well. Congress manifesto has also promised to give financial support to girl students – Rs 5000 to students of Class 5 class, Rs 10,000 to students of Class 10 and Rs 20,000 and a computer to 12th standard students.

Among some other promises, the party has promised to end inspector raj by providing 170 services including birth and death certificates online, investment fund of Rs 1000 crore for startups, Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for startups, increase in wages to Rs 350 and man-days to 150 in MGNREGA, increasing old age pension to Rs 3100 and every kaccha makan to be made pakka within six months.