Project to utilise rainwater to meet drinking water demands launched

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the water flowing by way of springs in the Aravalli and Shivalik Hills in the State is being conserved by constructing a dam. He elaborated that this is being done so as to utilize this rainwater for drinking water and irrigation purposes post rainy season throughout the year.



The Chief Minister said this at Bhoomi Pujan of Jal Suraksha Sunishchitikaran Bandh Pariyojana in village Pathkhori of Firozpur Jhirka subdivision of Nuh district, which has been selected under the Aspirational District Transformation Programme on Sunday. He appreciated the efforts of the NGO Tarun Bharat Sangh for taking concrete steps towards water conservation by building a dam and also announced Rs 50 lakh for this project from his voluntary fund.

The Chief Minister said that public participation is necessary for completing projects like Water Resources Dam in village Pathkhori. This is such a work that requires a collaborative effort and everyone will benefit from it.

The Chief Minister said that the water level in this area is very low and has become saline as well. Thus, the Ranney Well Scheme of Rs. 263 crore has been started here to overcome the water shortage in this area. The Government has been working to provide sufficient water to Southern Haryana. In this episode, Mewat Canal is being constructed with a capacity of 200 cusecs, wherein water will be taken from Yamuna River along with KMP Expressway.