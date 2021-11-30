Products of Chhattisgarh Khadi and Village Industries Board now available in Delhi

New Delhi: The unique craftsmanship of Chhattisgarh has been made accessible for sale near the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. Chairman of Chhattisgarh Khadi and Village Industries Board Rajendra Tiwari on Monday inaugurated "Sangwari Chhattisgarh" at Delhi's Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop No. 35 New Willingdon Camp, Lok Kalyan Marg Air Force Station.

Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam, Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Khadi and Village Industries Board Rekha Shukla and Councilor of Delhi Municipal Corporation Yasmin Kidwai were also present on this occasion as special guests.

On this occasion, Tiwari said that with the opening of the shop, products of Chhattisgarh Khadi and Village Industries would now be more easily accessible to the residents of Delhi.

Chhattisgarh Khadi and Village Industries Board under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has played a big role in strengthening the rural economy even in the difficult situation of Corona period and has become a means of livelihood of the villagers.

Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Khadi and Village Industries Board Rekha Shukla said that Chhattisgarh Khadi and Village Industries Board encourages the spirit of self-reliance among the villagers as well as provides a better market for the products made by weavers and artisans. The board is creating employment opportunities in rural areas. "Sangwari Chhattisgarh", the shop will make a new identity in the capital city.

Artisan's products available are: Khadi dress material, Khadi Gamcha, Khadi Jacket, Khadi Kurta, Khadi Pajama, Khes Chadar, Kosa Saree, Kosa Kurti Piece, Jute Purse and sceneries made of Bamboo by Chhattisgarh Khadi and Village Industries Board clay terracotta thali sets and herbal ingredients and products.