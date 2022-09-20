Procurement of kharif in Haryana to begin on Oct 1

Chandigarh: In Haryana, the procurement of Kharif of pulses and oilseeds namely moong, groundnut, arhar, urad and til will begin in more than 100 mandis from October 1, 2022. While reviewing the arrangements of procurement of these crops for the marketing season – 2022-23, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the officers to make arrangements of hassle-free procurement of these crops so that farmers do not face any inconvenience.

Kaushal directed that the procurement of crops, its storage and arrangement of gunny bags in the mandis should be ensured in a time-bound manner so that there is no problem during the procurement process.

This year Haryana is expecting the estimated production of 41,850 metric tonnes of moong, 1044 MT of Arhar, 364 MT of Urad, 425 MT of Til and 10,011 MT of Groundnut.

It was informed in the meeting that the procurement of Moong will start from October 1 and will continue till November 15, 2022. Groundnut will be procured from November 1 to December 31. Apart from this, the procurement of Arhar, Urad and Til will start from December 1 to 31.