Probe mines scam with more seriousness: Pilot

Udaipur: After a bribery racket was busted in the Rajasthan Transport Department, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday said the state government should probe the mines scam that took place during the previous BJP government with 'more seriousness'.

"We have always talked about zero toleration on corruption.When we were in the opposition, we had opposed a mines scam involving Rs 45,000 crore," Pilot told reporters here.

"The lokayukta is probing that. It's been one year of our government and I would like that the scam be investigated by the lokayukta and the government with more seriousness," he added.

A senior IAS officer was among the officers arrested in connection with the mines scam during the previous BJP government in the state in 2015.

On Sunday night, a bribery racket was busted in the state Transport Department by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau, with its officials recovering Rs 1.20 crore in cash from agents.

The ACB team arrested Transport Inspector Udaiveer Singh while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from an agent, Manish Mishra.

Seven department officials and six private agents were also detained, the ACB officials said.