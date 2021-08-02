Pro-Khalistan outfit now threatens Nadda

Shimla: Pro-Khalistan outfit led by US-based Gurpakhwant Singh Pannu has once again targeted Himachal Pradesh warning not alone Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur against unfurling of the National flag on August 15 but also BJP national president J P Nadda, who is native of Himachal Pradesh.



Two days back, Himachal Pradesh police had registered FIR against Pannu on sedition charges, besides invoking several other sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and 66-C of IT Act 2000.

Yet all through the day media persons based in Shimla, Una Dharamashala, Solan, Hamirpur and Kullu continued to receive audio clips of pre-reordered messages warning Chief Minister and BJP National president.

Reports said similar calls were also received at the phone numbers of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar and former PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu.

Pannu is associated by self-styled organisation "Sikhs for Justice" (SFJ). The caller even appealed the people of Himachal Pradesh to stay home on August 15 as they will not allow unfurling of the national flag.

The caller also reminded about atrocities being committed against the farmers in Punjab by the central government, which Nadda's party –the BJP, leads and also responsible for the farmers' agitation .

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Human rights commission has also issued notice to the Director General of police Sanjay Kundu asking him to provide details as what steps the police and security agencies have taken to upgrade the security of the Chief Minister in view of the threat.

The state Assembly, which started its monsoon session, has also witnessed tightening of the security in view of the Khalistani outfit threat.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has already declared that such threats will not work in Himachal Pradesh and every single citizen will furfurl the national flag on August 15. "Nobody can stop people of the state against this national duty," he said.