Priyanka: Will not leave UP regardless of poll results

Ghazipur (UP): Describing Uttar Pradesh as the land of her forefathers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday vowed not to leave the state regardless of the ongoing assembly elections results.



Accusing her party rivals in general of practising politics of caste and religion and the BJP in particular of pursuing hollow nationalism , she said she would stay put in the state and continue to fight for its people till the emergence of a true and correct change in its politics.

The Congress leader made the remarks while addressing an election rally here in Ghazipur which goes to the polls on March 7 in the last phase of the seven-phase UP assembly elections.

"You (public) are being misled through the issue of caste and religion. You will face the maximum loss with the political leaders incurring hardly losing anything. They just want to come back to power by keeping the people poor, she said.

This is the land of my forefathers and their blood has nurtured its soil. Unless true and correct politics emerges in the state, I will continue to fight. I have decided that whatever is the result, I am not going to leave you. I will fight along with you, for you," she added.

Gandhi also urged voters to vote for her party candidate in the ongoing state assembly elections.

Sharpening her attack on the BJP, she said, "Their policy is that they will keep you poor. They brought demonetisation and GST and in the name of nationalism they made you stand in queues, she said.

Your business got destroyed but the black money did not come. In the suddenly-imposed lockdown, the big industrialists kept flourishing but everything of yours got destroyed. All the policies which were made for farmers only harmed them, she alleged.

Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of always being on tours to various countries of the world but having no time for agitating farmers.

"The nationalist Prime Minister travelled the world but did not speak with farmers. What type of nationalism is this that you don't even listen to the grievances of farmers? What type of nationalism is this that the son of your minister crushed farmers and the minister was seen sharing the stage with you? What type of nationalism is this that half of the population has been given a sac of ration and a gas cylinder but there have been no schemes to educate and empower them?" she asked.