Priyanka slams Yogi's '80 vs 20%' remark

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks that the assembly polls in the state will be about '80 per cent vs 20 per cent', and urged the youth to make the elections about issues such as employment and education.

The Congress general secretary said remarks such as "80-20" were aimed at diverting attention from real issues of the youth.

At an event on Saturday, Adityanath had said it will be a "80 per cent versus 20 per cent" election in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP will retain power in the state.

Several Opposition leaders have attacked the chief minister over his comments, alleging that it was an attempt at polarisation by the "80-20" reference which they said was aimed at pointing to the ratio of Hindus to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

Making remarks like '80-20' is a way to fraudulently divert attention from the issues of the youth, Priyanka said.